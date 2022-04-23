The Fragrance Shop has launched a sale with up to 60 percent discount on some designer perfumes.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself, make sure to take a look at what’s on offer.

The sale is for members of The Fragrance Shop and you’ll find huge savings on big brand fragrances such as Gucci, Paco Rabanne, Givenchy and more.

The sale begins on Friday April 22 and ends on Friday May 6, 2022.

Fragrances included in The Fragrance Shop's sale

Armani My Way Refillable Eau De Parfum 50ml Spray

Price for non-members: £70

Price for members: £56

Why not treat yourself or the one you love to a new perfume for less this spring?

You can save £14 on this 50ml bottle during the sale.

It's available to buy via The Fragrance Shop website here.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum 90ml Spray

Price for non-members: £102

Price for members: £81.60

Grab yourself a bargain with this 90ml spray or give the gift of perfume to the special lady in your life.

You can buy it now and save yourself more than £20 via The Fragrance Shop website here.

Dior Sauvage Eau De Toilette 100ml Spray

Price for non-members: £79

Price for members: £63.20

Men's fragrances are also included in the sale just like this 100ml Spray.

If you're in need of a new fragrance, now is the time to do it.

It's available to buy via The Fragrance Shop website here.

Paco Rabanne 1 Million For Men Eau De Toilette 200ml Spray

Price for non-members: £88.50

Price for members: £70.80

Save yourself £17.70 by picking this up during the sale, whether it's a treat for you or someone special in your life.

It's available to buy via The Fragrance Shop website here.

That’s not all there as there are plenty of other discounts to be had too.

More discounts at The Fragrance Shop

Paco Rabanne fragrances: 1 Million Lucky (left) and Lady Million Empire (right). (The Fragrance Shop/Canva)

Additional 20% off selected Paco Rabanne - Lady Million Empire & 1 Million Lucky

Save on Givenchy - 30% off RRP for all customers and members receive an additional 5% off

Jennifer Lopez Vanity Case GWP - when you buy any fragrance from the Jennifer Lopez brand, 30ml and above

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Mini GWP - when you buy Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia 50ml and above

25% off selected fragrance - Issey Miyake, L'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme / D&G Light Blue / Ghost, Deep Night / Trussardi, Pure Jasmine

2 for £14 Twist & Spritz

(left) Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue and (right) Issey Miyake, L'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme (The Fragrance Shop/Canva)

How to become a member of The Fragrance Shop

If you’re not already a member but would like to become one, here’s how you can.

Members can pay from £15 per year to join and get benefits such as 20% discounts.

You can sign up and find out more about it via The Fragrance Shop’s website here.