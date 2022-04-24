If like us you’ve been seeing lots of Coachella content the past few days, you might be wondering just how you can create your own festival looks.

With UK festivals set to go ahead this summer, a head start on outfit hunting could be just what you need.

I Saw It First (ISIF) has rounded up some of its outfit options so those of us lacking inspiration can get planning.

Festival looks from I Saw It First

Here’s a roundup of some of the festival looks you can buy via I Saw It First’s website and you can even wear the same outfits as Natalya Wright and Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi. Prices in the collection start from £8.

Co-ord: Crochet Short Sleeve Crop Top and Crochet Tie Waist Trousers

Crochet Short Sleeve Crop Top and Crochet Tie Waist Trousers in Mocha (I Saw It First)

This co-ord could make the ideal festival outfit and you get to choose between two colours; Mocha and Chocolate although buying both is also an option.

The crop top (£10) and trousers (£15) are perfect for mix and matching between the two colours.

You can buy the crop top and trousers via the ISIF website.

Metallic Long Sleeve Cowl Back Mini Dress

Metallic Long Sleeve Cowl Back Mini Dress (I Saw It First)

If a dress is more your vibe, I Saw It First also has you covered.

For £20 you can stand out in the crowd and accessorize it however you wish whether that’s with sunglasses, a hat or bag.

You can buy the dress here.

Sequin Butterfly Crop Top and Double Pocketed Pink Cargo Jeans

Sequin Butterfly Crop Top and Double Pocketed Pink Cargo Jeans (I Saw It First)

Pull off the pink vibes with this bright outfit.

This festival look doesn’t have to be just for festivals, we think you could wear it again and again for different events – a win win.

The crop top will set you back £20 while the trousers cost £30.

You can buy the crop top and trousers via the ISIF website.

Diamante Flame Bikini, Cropped Denim Jacket and Floaty Denim Shorts

Diamante Flame Bikini, Cropped Denim Jacket and Floaty Denim Shorts (I Saw It First)

To achieve this outfit, pair the black bikini with an orange denim jacket and denim shorts.

It’s another outfit that you can make use of after the festival is done and it could be paired with other items in your wardrobe.

You can grab the bikini (£22), denim jacket (£35) and shorts (£25) via the ISIF website.

Alternatively, ISIF has different bikinis available including this Glitter Bikini for £25.

Silver Diamante Chain Tassle Bralette and White Crochet Ladder Beach Trouser

Silver Diamante Chain Tassle Bralette and White Crochet Ladder Beach Trouser (I Saw It First)

Twinkle in the summer sun with this Diamante Bralette for £35.

Look cool and keep cool in these laddered trousers, available for £40.

You can buy the bralette and trousers via the ISIF website.

Coachella outfits you can achieve with I Saw It First festival collection

Get Natalya Wright’s exact Coachella look with this Brown Crochet Stripe Cowl Backless Mini Dress, available for £15.

For £76, you can pair it with these Stone Western Detail Faux Suede Low Heeled Ankle Boots to get the full look.

Add the dress and boots to your online shopping basket via the website.

If Kaz Kamwi’s mesh dress outfit at Coachella inspired you, here’s how you can wear it too.

ISIF is also where Kaz got her outfit. You can get the Black Diamante Mesh Mini Dress for £15 and Black Embroidered Detail Western Heeled Ankle Boot that could be yours for £76.

Grab the dress and boots via the ISIF website.

To shop the full Festival collection, you can visit the I Saw It First website here.