Earlier this week it was announced that the Great British Rail Sale was to take place for April and May, with tickets having as much as 50% off.

More than one million train tickets will be reduced as part of this for travel between April 25 and May 27, with Monday, May 2 being the last day you could snap up tickets.

One site you can get these reduced tickets is Trainline, who make it easy to book for specific times or weeks in advance.

Through Trainline you can get Advance tickets (Single tickets for A to B rail journeys that are available to book ahead of time) or Off-peak tickets (Semi-flexible tickets that let you travel by train at certain times of the day, certain days in the week or on specific routes) for the scheme.

Tickets are available to book for reduced prices until Monday, May 2 (PA)

An example of what can be bought through Trainline is a trip from London to Edinburgh for just £22, which is reduced further with a railcard to just £15.

Other journey savings expected include a single from London to Brighton from £2.50, London to Manchester for £23 and Newcastle to London for £19.80.

These can all be reduced further with a railcard, which can be applied ahead of time by booking through the Trainline website.

To book ahead for your journey in April or May visit the Trainline website here to make the most of the Great British Rail Sale.

Why is the Great British Rail Sale happening?





The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said on the topic: “For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Jacqueline Starr, chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “We want everyone to be able to benefit from travelling by train because it’s more than just a journey, it’s a way to connect everyone to the people, places and things they love.

“As part of the Great British Rail Sale customers will enjoy over one million discounted tickets, so they can explore some of the fantastic locations that are accessible by rail."