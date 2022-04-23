A HAUNTING tale will be coming to Milford Haven later this month.

Conn Artists Theatre Company will visit the town’s Torch Theatre on Saturday, April 30 and will bring J.M. Barrie’s play Mary Rose to life.

The play – written by the man behind Peter Pan - tells the story of a Sussex manor house, haunted by the ghost of a young woman who used to live at the property.

Five members of Conn Artists Theatre Company will bring the tale to life, using the author’s own stage directions as interwoven pieces of narrative. There will be original music and traditional folk songs to accompany the play.

Ross Muir, actor and producer of the play, said: “Almost as the opposite to Peter Pan, Barrie is not exploring the adventures of children who disappear off to Neverland so much as the loss that is felt by those of us who have been left behind after they are gone.”

Directing the production is Nick Young, who has worked alongside Dame Helen Mirren and Patrick Stewart at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Mr Young said: “J.M. Barrie is one of the most brilliant writers of stage directions as he understands characters so richly. Working from this text has been a really enthralling journey.

“We’ve enriched the tale by embedding our own unique spin on the narrative that stays true to the original text whilst exploring feelings that uplift you with hope, as well as tackling some of the darker sides of the piece – we simply can’t wait to bring this to Pembrokeshire audiences.”

Mary Rose was written a century ago and debuted at London’s Haymarket Theatre in 1920.

Mary Rose is at the Torch Theatre on Saturday 30th April at 7.30pm. Tickets are £20 for adults and £18 for concessions and can be purchased by calling the box office on 01646 695267 or from the Torch Theatre website torchtheatre.co.uk