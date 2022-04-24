Approximately seven out of ten people in the Hywel Dda region are happy and optimistic, according to a recent study.
It was found that 69 per cent of people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are ‘glass half full’ people.
For the majority of those asked, their biggest priority for 2022 was to be happy, and when asked what makes them happy, 67 per cent of Hywel Dda residents said it was the little things in life.
Hywel Dda University Health Board is keen to spread the word that being active has many health benefits, including better sleep, maintaining weight and managing stress levels.
TV Presenter Iolo Williams, said: “Health and happiness go hand in hand, and it’s amazing how being active can benefit not only your physical health but also mental well-being.
“The easiest way to start is to focus on something you love – be it a nature walk, dance class or a family trip to the park.”
The top things which bring the residents of Hywel Dda area happiness include:
- Spending time with my partner (69 per cent)
- Spending time in the sunshine (68 per cent)
- Taking a walk in nature (63 per cent)
For more information, visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/healthcare/covid-19-information/preparing-for-treatment-advice-for-orthopaedic-patients/accordion-lifestyle-advice-for-ortho/being-active/
