AN 86-year-old man from Haverfordwest is cycling his recumbent trike from John O'Groats to Lands End to raise money for mental health services.

Ted Tuson will travel 1,150miles to raise money for popular charity and coffee shop Get The Boys A Lift.

Ten begins his enormous chellenge on May 1.

Ted described how he is amazed with the work the boys do.

"From the beginning I have been so impressed with the empathy, energy, imagination and effort shown by these young men," said Ted.

"I know the real need in the community, especially having three children of my own, of similar ages and with their own ups and downs, so, having time to spare, I am seriously motivated to chip in a bit of help myself.

"With all the stress of the Covid pandemic, and now cost of living worries, the number of those seeking, and getting help through The Boys is ever increasing, and professional, trained counsellors don't come cheap."

Ted Tuson and his recumbent trike

On his trip, Ted explained: "Always up for a challenge, the big biking one is to cycle the length of Great Britain, South to North or John O Groats to Lands End, my choice. My scenic route will be about 1150 miles over three plus weeks stopping in B&B's and youth hostels and being back home for my birthday on the May 31.

"Daily reports will be posted around the media and in The GTBAL coffee shop in Haverfordwest."

To help Ted raise money on his epic trip go to his JustGiving page, here.