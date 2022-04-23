NEWPORT Tigers have been crowned Manderwood Pembrokeshire football league division 5 champions after a tightly contested 1-0 win over Tenby on Thursday, April 21.
Jackson Bartush's goal was all that seperated the sides.
Report by Biddy Williams
Newport Tigers excellent season ended on a high with a win over Tenby to secure the Division 5 championship.
Both sides created many chances in an evenly contested game which saw the woodwork take a battering at both ends.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 85th minute when Jackson Bartush scored the only goal of the game.
Tenby continued to press hard but outstanding work from the Tiger's defence, in particular Dafydd Ridgway, ensured the win for Newport.
The crowning glory to a fantastic season came as Tiger's captain Matt Williams lifted the trophy to the jubilation of his teammates and many travelling supporters.
The club said: "Onwards and upwards, Division 4 here we come!"
