Warning: This article contains graphic images some readers may find upsetting

A DOG has been rehomed and is making an amazing recovery after being subject to abuse so serious that a Pembroke Dock man was jailed last week for ten months.

Swansea Crown Court heard how Simba the dog was found lying on a bathroom floor in a puddle of blood after an ex-paratrooper launched a vicious attack on the animal whilst intoxicated.

On examination by a vet, Simba was found to have suffered from, among other injuries, extensive bruising and swelling above the right eye.

Areas of Simba's skin were hit so hard the blood supply had been cut off to them.

Simba also suffered a puncture wound by a suspected stabbing, measuring 10cm long.

Following treatment by vets overnight, Simba was taken to Pembrokeshire animal rescue charity Greenacres which has released photos of the Labrador-cross having made a miraculous recovery.

Simba was cared for at Greenacres in Haverfordwest for three weeks after the appalling attack before being rehomed.

Simba who was subject to a horrific attack has now recovered

Now Simba lives with a fellow Labrador as well as a tiny terrier in a loving family who have helped bring the dog back to full health.

Simba is now rehomed with a loving family

Greenacres’ deputy manager Charlotte Exeter, who was at the rescue centre on the day Simba arrived, said it was their job to make Simba as comfortable as possible while he recovered.

“Amazingly, despite what Simba had been through, when he first came through the door his tail was wagging and he wanted to say hello to everyone,” said Charlotte.

“His injuries were horrific, but amazingly he was really friendly. His temperament was fantastic and being a lab he bounced back very quickly.”

Norman was banned from owning pets for five years

Charlotte said Simba was given a course of pain relief and antibiotics three times a day to help him get back onto his paws.

“I was taken back by the bruising,” continued Charlotte, “but when he walked through the door he was really excited to see everyone. We just made him as comfortable and happy as we possibly could.”

In an image too distressing to show Simba was stabbed in the neck

The RSPCA have released a statement saying they are delighted to see the dog has recovered.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "The injuries inflicted on Simba are shocking and upsetting.

“We’re so glad he survived this attack and has now been rehomed to people who will love and care for him.

“Sadly these sorts of incidents are something our officers have to deal with, and we rely on the public to report their concerns to us so we can continue to investigate and prosecute when necessary."

Simba (bottom) was rehomed after being taken care of by Greenacres

Former soldier Joshua Norman, of Lowless Close, Pembroke, was jailed for ten months for the vicious attack.

The court heard how he could not look at the photos of the injuries he had inflicted on Simba when shown them by police.

Norman, who was discharged from the army for failing a drugs test, said he could not remember what had happened.

Being sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on April 21, Judge Jeremy Jenkins described the attack as cowardly and gratuitous.

Greenacres said Simba was still happy to see people when he came in with all his injuries

“This is a very serious example of how someone can mistreat an animal," he said.

"There were multiple injuries caused in a multiple of ways and the dog was left in a pool of blood cowering and whimpering.”

Simba is now safe and well

If you want to donate to the RSPCA click here.

For donations to Greenacres Animal Rescue, click here.