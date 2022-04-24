A FORMER member of the travelling community was made subject of a restraining order after pleading guilty to assault, engaging in coercive behaviour and sending offensive messages to a woman, a court heard.

Craig Jones, of Kesteven Court, Carew, was present at Haverfordwest Magistrates for sentencing on April 20.

Prosecuting solicitor Linda Baker described how Jones, 26, had engaged in coercive behaviour between October 2021 and March 2021 around Tenby by making threats of violence on more than two occasions and used threatening behaviour to cause fear and control towards a woman.

On March 8 at Tenby, Jones assaulted a woman causing actual bodily harm and on March 19 Jones sent a message that was grossly offensive, indecent and menacing.

In mitigation defence solicitor Steven John described some of Jones’ background explaining how he was a former traveller who had been one of the only people in his community to go to college and open a carpentry business.

Mr John described the relationship between the defendant and complainant as "complicated".

He said the relationship had started young and long distance, which caused jealously, and that the relationship had never matured like a normal relationship should.

The couple had tried to stay together for the sake of their child but realised it was better they were apart.

Regarding the text message, Mr John said it was sent in the heat of the moment.

At a previous hearing Jones pleaded guilty to the charges of assaulting a person causing actual bodily harm, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and sending an obscene message.

He was made the subject of a restraining order which lasts until April 19, 2024.

The order included, among other restrictions, not to enter an address in Somerset.

Jones was also made to do 150 hours unpaid work and will pay a total compensation of £500.