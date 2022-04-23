This year Brits will enjoy a “blockbuster” four-day Bank Holiday weekend in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate the occasion having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was just 25-years-old.

The nation will come together to mark the occasion of 70 years on the throne and will be given an extra day off work to take part in a long weekend of celebratory activities.

Bank Holidays to look forward to in 2022

The Queen actually celebrated the unprecedented anniversary on Sunday, 6 February but the national celebrations will be later in the year.

The four-day break from work is scheduled for June with a long list of public events scheduled to mark the occasion.

The spring bank holiday usually scheduled for May will take place on Thursday, 2 June. That will then be followed by a special platinum jubilee bank holiday on Friday, 3 June with plans in place for Saturday and Sunday too.

Official royal website gives further details of Queen platinum jubilee celebrations

The official royal website reads: "On February 6 this year Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee. It marks 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

"To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year, culminating in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5. The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone."