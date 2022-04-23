PEMBROKESHIRE came out in support of its hospital which it fears will be downgraded by Hywel Dda.

Hundreds of people rallied outside Withybush this afternoon, April 23, showing their anger at Hywel Dda’s plans to build a new hospital in as yet an undecided location near St Clears and change the service on offer at Withybush.

For many this means a further downgrading of the hospital with what people fear will be the final nail in the coffin for health care provision in Pembrokeshire.

Hundreds came out in support of Withybush Hospital

In a stinging attack on the plans one resident of Haverfordwest said if it was not for Withybush she would not be alive.

"I am thankful Withybush was here on January 3, 2019 otherwise I would not be,” said Moira Jenkins, who has lived in the town since she was three.

“I recovered in Glangwili and I have never felt so isolated and alone recovering from an illness.

“Hywel Dda need to stop plans that are putting Withybush in doubt, put in a robust recruitment and restoration package and give us the hospital we deserve.”

There are fears Hywel Dda will downgrade Withybush

Jim Scott who organised the rally on behalf of the Save Withybush campaign said Hywel Dda’s arguments for the new hospital are flawed.

“They are saying they are not going to close the hospital but we are fighting for the downgrading of the hospital not the closure,” emphasised Jim.

“We have already seen the downgrading of the hospital with things like paediatrics going, now they are talking about moving the A&E to a new hospital which is insane."

A spokesperson for the health board said Hywel Dda’s aim is to do the best for the county.

“The ultimate aim is to secure significant investment for this part of Wales, including a new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital, as well as massive investment in the community infrastructure."

Hywel Dda have pointed towards their Programme Business Case ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales: Our Future Generations Living Well’ submitted to the Welsh government in January 2022 and still waiting approval.

In it it says services to be provided by Withybush will include:

24/7 GP led urgent care centre.

Therapy and nurse led step up and step-down beds (less critical needs or rehabilitation) (subject to further exploration when pathway analysis is undertaken).

Outpatient clinics and specialist ambulatory ‘hot’ clinics.

Facilities for an identified range of day case procedures.

Midwife led units.

Access to diagnostic support (x-ray, ultrasound, mammography).

Renal Dialysis and Chemotherapy.

Hywel Dda say they are securing a massive level of investment in west Wales

Cerith Griffiths, who works in the fire service and came all the way from Brynaman to show his support for Withybush, has little faith in the plans and fears for the effects the changes will have on services.

“It is wonderful to see so many people come out and fight,” said Cerith. “It’s not just a service, it is a vital service, one we all rely on without realising it.

“It is when things take a turn for the worse that you realise how important this service is. These plans mean one thing, lives are going to be lost.”

Another speaker, Andy Bromhall of Milford Haven, who chairs the Unite community in west Wales, said the plans are endemic of what is happening at the moment.

“It is just cut, cut, cut, and I fear for the people of Pembrokeshire.”