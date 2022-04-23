PEOPLE turned out in their droves to support Withybush and address fears about the future of the hospital.

The public fear the continued downgrading of Withybush, with Hywel Dda’s Programme Business Case ‘A Healthier Mid and West Wales: Our Future Generations Living Well’ awaiting approval from the Welsh Government.

The plan would see Withybush become a local community hospital. Beds will be therapy and nurse led, focusing on rehabilitation and less acute needs (step up from the community / step down from the acute hospital).

More specialist assessments taking place at the Urgent and Planned Care Hospital.

(Cited from Hywel Dda University Health Board’s A Healthier Mid and West Wales Programme Business Case, January 2022, p124).

Withybush General is the only major hospital in the county that supports a scattered population that live in sparse and sometimes difficult to get to communities.

A lot of lifestyles in Pembrokeshire are lived outdoors where accidents can occur and the population swells in summer during the tourist season.

Pembrokeshire people fear that if A&E is axed it could mean a lives lost unnecessarily.

Jim Scott, of the Save Withybush campaign said he cannot believe what is happening.

“I could never imagine they would try take the NHS from us in the way they are doing now,” said Jim.

“Hywel Dda are responding to our campaign with their announcements like we are not closing the hospital but that ignores the reality.

“We are saying it is not safe to remove our A&E they keep ignoring this there is nowhere way they say categorically they will keep A&E.

“By taking our A&E away they are putting people’s lives directly at risk and people will die unnecessarily.”

A spokesperson for the health board said Hywel Dda’s aim is to do the best for the county.

“The new hospital would provide the health board’s Trauma Unit and Emergency Department; and Glangwili and Withybush would have 24/7 GP led urgent care centres, amongst other services.

“The ultimate aim is to secure significant investment for this part of Wales, including a new Urgent and Planned Care Hospital, as well as massive investment in the community infrastructure.

Heather Scammell, of Haverfordwest, who says she has been fighting this for 12 years, says if it wasn’t for Withybush here son would not be here.

“I have a son who is only alive today because there was a full paediatric department when he was admitted,” said Heather.

“My husband died here in 2009 and again I was able to get to him and sit with him everyday. I do not trust them.”