A MAN from Pembroke Dock is alleged to have attempted a robbery in the town.
Kieran Brumby, of the town’s Water Street, is alleged to have robbed a woman of £160 on April 15.
On the same day Brumby, 36, is also alleged to have been in possession of 0.9grammes of cocaine.
Brumby was also alleged to be in possession of a black handled kitchen knife at Asda, Pembroke Dock.
Present at Llanelli Magistrates court on April 18, Brumby’s case was sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial.
The case will be heard on May 16.
Brumby was remanded in custody.
