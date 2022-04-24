HAVERFORDWEST AFC’s season is over after a 2-1 defeat at home to play-off contenders Cardiff Met.

In what was a fascinating final day of the season, four teams were in the running for a play-off place. Aberystwyth and Connah’s Quay, who were playing each other, and Cardiff Mett and the Bluebirds were all gunning for sixth spot in the league, top of the split.

At the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, Ben Fawcett’s opening finish was cancelled out by a header from Joseph Evans and a whopping strike from Kyle McCarthy from 30 yards, all the goals coming in the first half.

🗣 Manager Nicky Hayen comments on the 2-1 defeat to @CardiffMetFC on the final day of the #JDCymruPremier season.#PlayingForPembrokeshire pic.twitter.com/Nn4CD8WGXL — Haverfordwest County AFC (@HaverfordwestFC) April 23, 2022

After the game Haverfordwest manager Nicky Hayen said despite the result there is a lot to look forward to for Bluebirds fans in the future.

“I think we showed great pace today,” said Hayen. “We created chances, scored a good goal, deserved at that moment, then we conceded and it is a little problem of this season that we start to doubt and we were struggling in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

“Second half we dominated again, but unfortunately it did not go in.”

Pêl hir Jazz Richards yn hollti'r amddiffyn ac ergyd isel troed dde Ben Fawcett yn curo Alex Lang!



34' ⚽️ @HaverfordwestFC 1-0 @CardiffMetFC @S4C | #JDCymruPremier pic.twitter.com/jl6mpFpzxD — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) April 23, 2022

Hayen, who recently signed a one year extension at the club, was positive for the future saying he was delighted to be part of the ongoing project.

“Everyone has to be more intelligent yes, but we have a good foundation here,” said Hayen.

“Sometimes during games we are not consistent in putting on the pressure and falling back into the block. This allows other teams to use the space and this happened today but we have a good foundation and everyone is on board.”

Just after the half hour mark Ben Fawcett got his goal, plucking Jazz Richards’ cross field pass out the air, freeing Fawcett to finish emphatically – the striker’s first goal since his double against Cefn Druids on March 12.

Cardiff Mett responded minutes later when Evans climbed above captain Dylan Rees to head Cardiff level from a corner.

The winner followed a few minutes later, a spectacular strike by Kyle McCarthy from 30 yards, leaving Lee Idzi no chance to keep Cardiff at bay.

Haverfordwest had a golden opportunity to equalise in the final minutes of the game after a free-flowing move down the left wing gave Henry Jones the chance, but his header cannoned off the cross bar from six yards.

15th season on the bounce at this level 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Proud for it to with club I started with @HaverfordwestFC ⚽️ #openyaeye 👁 https://t.co/bLqpgswzWy — Lee Idzi 💪🏻⚽️ (@leeidz1) April 23, 2022

After the game Cardiff boss Christian Edwards said he was delighted with the way his team played.

“We were outstanding today,” Edwards told Sgorio. “Our football club never knows when to give up and that is testament to the players and staff.

“We pressed Haverfordwest from the first and caused them problems. We know they have fantastic football players like Dylan Rees and Elliot Scotcher and we knew that if we stopped them we would win the game.”

Shame about the result today @HaverfordwestFC unlucky not to come away with something. Thank you Henry @HenryJones_34 Iestyn is over the moon with your shirt ⚪🔵⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/I5OUYZv3YW — Martyn Lewis (@marts2smooth) April 23, 2022

In the other vital game Aberystwyth drew 1-1 with Connah’s Quay at Park Avenue, meaning Cardiff Mett got the top spot in group B of the Cymru Premier.

Haverfordwest finish in tenth in the league with 38 points.