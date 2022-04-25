Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 road closures in Wales
- M4 both directions, junction 42-43: The M4 will be closed in both directions overnight this week between junction 42 for Earlswood and junction 43 for Llandarcy. The closures will allow resurfacing work to take place on both carriageways. The motorway will be shut between 8pm and 6am each evening this week until Sunday morning.
- M4 eastbound, junction 23: The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be shut between junction 23 for Rogiet and the Prince of Wales Bridge this week. Overnight closures will be in place on Monday and Tuesday evening, between 9pm and 6am. This will allow maintenance work to be carried out on the motorway.
- M4 westbound, junction 23: Following the completion of the maintenance work on the eastbound carriageway, the westbound carriageway will close for two evenings to allow maintenance work to take place. The M4 will be closed westbound between the Prince of Wales Bridge and junction 23 for Rogiet on Wednesday and Thursday evening. Closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am each night.
