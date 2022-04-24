WHITLAND won a thriller at the weekend beating Llanelli Wanderers 29-28 after Nico Setaro’s last minute penalty.

First half tries for Whitland came from Oli Hughes, Harry Fuller and Whitland captain Marc Jones.

All photos supplied by Paul Rodgers

Western Telegraph: Harry Fuller delighted to score a first half tryHarry Fuller delighted to score a first half try

The all important fourth try came in the second half scored by number 8 James Thomas, who outpaced the Wanderers defence to get over the line.

Western Telegraph: No 8 James Thomas outpacing the defence to score a vital second half tryNo 8 James Thomas outpacing the defence to score a vital second half try

The penalty that decided the game came in the dying minutes of the match and was knocked through the sticks by Setaro to take all the points in what is turning into a promising season for the Borderers.

Western Telegraph: Oli Hughes scoring a first half tryOli Hughes scoring a first half try

The win is Whitland’s fourth of the season and leaves them seventh in the Admiral National League 1 West, three points ahead of the Wanderers who are eighth and have played three games more.

Western Telegraph: Whitland Captain Marc Jones running in and scoring a try in the first half 2Whitland Captain Marc Jones running in and scoring a try in the first half 2

In the other results in the weekend Aberystwyth beat Crymych 41-7; Llangennech beat Penclawdd 29-7; Pembroke lost to Newcastle Emlyn 24-64; and Yr Hendy beat Gorseinon 24-10.

Whitland: H Fuller, O Hughes, D Richards, G Jones, T Rees, N Setaro, L Ebsworth, T Finucane, M Jones (C), C Evans, B Kirk, R Williams, I Lewis, C Evans, James T 

Replacements: T Bowen, F Boyd, T Taylor, C Maggs, M Jess