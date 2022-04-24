WHITLAND won a thriller at the weekend beating Llanelli Wanderers 29-28 after Nico Setaro’s last minute penalty.
First half tries for Whitland came from Oli Hughes, Harry Fuller and Whitland captain Marc Jones.
All photos supplied by Paul Rodgers
The all important fourth try came in the second half scored by number 8 James Thomas, who outpaced the Wanderers defence to get over the line.
The penalty that decided the game came in the dying minutes of the match and was knocked through the sticks by Setaro to take all the points in what is turning into a promising season for the Borderers.
The win is Whitland’s fourth of the season and leaves them seventh in the Admiral National League 1 West, three points ahead of the Wanderers who are eighth and have played three games more.
In the other results in the weekend Aberystwyth beat Crymych 41-7; Llangennech beat Penclawdd 29-7; Pembroke lost to Newcastle Emlyn 24-64; and Yr Hendy beat Gorseinon 24-10.
Whitland: H Fuller, O Hughes, D Richards, G Jones, T Rees, N Setaro, L Ebsworth, T Finucane, M Jones (C), C Evans, B Kirk, R Williams, I Lewis, C Evans, James T
Replacements: T Bowen, F Boyd, T Taylor, C Maggs, M Jess
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here