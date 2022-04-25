ACCUSATIONS of bullying were claimed by a councillor in the latest full town council meeting in Haverfordwest.

The council met for the last time before elections in May which will see much change to the council with a number of councillors including Stella Hooper and Chris Evans stepping down from their respective wards of Priory and Prendergast.

It was Cllr Hooper who made the claims of bullying during the latest full meeting held on April 20, after Mayor Alan Buckfield said he was concerned about the high turnover of councillors in the council.

Cllr Hooper described the current culture as one where bullying predominates.

“There has been some very bad behaviour by councillors in recent times and bullying,” said Cllr Hooper. “I have been on the end of bullying.

“This behaviour stops people from getting involved and who would want to get involved in a culture where bullying predominates.”

Another councillor to step down will be Mr Edward Perkins who represents the Castle Ward.

Mayor Buckfield, who is standing as a councillor again but will, from what is discerned at the moment, not remain as mayor, said councillor’s resignations concern him.

“I am massively worried about the turnover of councillors,” said Mayor Buckfield.

“There is only one member who was elected in last the elections who will be at the council in the next.

“It is a worrying trend. I tried very hard to get elections in every ward but unfortunately the keyboard warriors who criticise me and my councillors do not have the courage to let themselves known.

“We are shorthanded and it is a great shame we cannot go into the next council fully staffed.”

This has been the fifth period Mr Buckfield was voted in as the town’s mayor and admiral. The position will be voted on to be filled at the next full council meeting and general meeting at the end of May.

Mr Buckfield said because of Covid the last few years have been very strange.

“It has been a rollercoaster five years,” said Mayor Buckfield, “which has been ruined by Covid damaging local democracy, meetings and activities.”

In March, town clerk Juliet Raymond admitted in her time in the role she has never seen the council with such a low number of councillors.

The council was recently bolstered by the appointments of Cllr Shane Pearce of the Castle Ward and Cllr Jill Owens of the Priory Ward.

Local elections take place on May 5.