A MAN received a custodial sentence after stalking a woman.
Nicholas MacPhee, of Elm Park, Crundale, pleaded guilty to stalking a woman at Freystrop between August 26 and December 10, 2021.
Haverfordwest Magistrates heard how MacPhee contacted the victim and her friends via Facebook and other messaging means and made unwanted calls to her.
MacPhee, 48, pleaded guilty to the charge on March 29.
On April 20, magistrates at the court gave him a prison sentence of 16 weeks suspended for 24 months.
The reason MacPhee received a prison sentence was because he caused very serious distress to the victim.
The reason it was suspended was because magistrates deemed there was real prospect of rehabilitation.
MacPhee was also placed under a restraining order with requirements not to visit two addresses in Freystrop.
The restraining order will be in place until April 19, 2024.
MacPhee will also pay compensation of £200, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £128
The outstanding debts are to be paid by May 18.
