HIGH-FLYING St Dogmaels have secured the Costcutter Ceredigion League division one title with two games remaining.

Second half goals from Chris Morgan and Rhys Jones secured a 2-0 win over Felinfach to open an unassailable eight point lead.

It was the perfect tonic for the Saints, having lost 3-2 to Ffostrasol in the final of the Costcutter League Cup on Easter Monday.

Ffostrasol signed off their campaign with a 4-1 win at Dewi Stars, and must wait to see if they have done enough for runners-up spot.

Carwyn Morgan scored twice, with Tomos Evans and Cian Edwards also netting for Ffostrasol, whilst Bryn Jones scored the reply.

Crymych and Llanboidy can both overtake second-placed Ffostrasol if they win their games in hand, after drawing 1-1 at the weekend.

Sion Vaughan opened the scoring for the Preseli men, who still have four games to play, but Ross McDonald earned Boidy a point.

Llanboidy and Crymych face each other again in the Cwpan Coffa Dai Dynamo Davies Final at Newcastle Emlyn on Monday, 2 May.

In midweek, Scott Davies had earned Lampeter a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Felinfach, who had scored through Aled Davies.

In division two, Aberporth beat Bargod Rangers 5-3, with goals from Daniel Davies, with a brace Matthew Storer, Rece Prowse, Sion Nichol.

Bargod, who are second in the table behind runaway champions Llechryd scored through Owain Thomas, with a brace, and Chester Powell.

In midweek division two action, a Rhydian Davies goal had earned Bargod Rangers a closely-fought 1-0 win away against Maesglas.

Goals from Jake Forbes and Rhydian Roberts meanwhile sealed a 2-1 win for Crannog Reserves at Aberporth, who replied through Dan Nicol.

Daniel Davies scored a hat-trick as Llechryd breezed into the second round of the Bay Cup at the weekend with an emphatic 10-0 win at Maesglas.

Josh Grota, with a brace, Ben Davies, Cory Leonard-Davies, Owen Wilton, Craig Gordon and Jack Everton also got onto the scoresheet.

Mike Glover scored twice as Crannog won 6-0 at Pencader, with Gary Davies, Huw Reed, Xavier Davies and George Colven also netting.

In the Percy Eldridge Cup, goals by Rhys Mcgrath, Justin Noble, Max Evans, Oliver Morgan and Tyler Farmer earned Llechryd Reserves a 5-2 win at Crannog Reserves, who netted through Dan Robinson and Paul Clack.

Philip Petty scored the only goal as Felinfach Reserves beat St Dogmaels Reserves 1-0 in their second round match.