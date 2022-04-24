UNDEFEATED Newcastle Emlyn made it eight win from eight matches in Division One West as they breezed to a 64-24 win over Pembroke at the weekend.

The Red and White will be looking to maintain their unbeaten league record in their final two matches at home to Penclawdd on April 30 and Whitland on May 7.

Playing with terrific pace and skill, the league leaders roared into a 38-10 lead at the interval, and they never looked back as they went on to score 10 tries in total.

Gareth Morgan, Dean Jones (2), Llyr Davies, Dafydd Evans, Aled Davies, Elliot Rogers, Alex Williams, Mike Jones and Dan Havard all crossed the whitewash.

Mike Jones also slotted over seven conversions for good measure, to keep them clear of title rivals Yr Hendy, Llangennech, Aberystwyth and Crymych in the table.

For Pembroke, Josh Hicks scored a try in each half, whilst skipper Lewys Gibby crossed the line, with Luke Alderwick landing all three conversions after a penalty.

Crymych slipped to their sixth defeat of the season with a 41-7 defeat at Aberystwyth, who notched their sixth win of the season from nine league matches played.

The Preseli men had only 17 players available, but stuck to the task well, with centre Carwyn Davies crossing the line, for full back Adam Phillips to add the extras.

Wil Carron, Tomos Jenkins, Ben Jones, Matthew Jacobs, Lee Evans and Ioan Lewis scored Aber's six tries, with Steff Rees slotting four conversions and a penalty.

Whitland edged a thrilling 29-28 win over Llanelli Wanderers as outside half Nico Setaro held his nerve to score a penalty from the final kick of the match.

Wanderers scored an early try by flanker Ben Chiffi alongside the conversion and a penalty – but then The Borderers hit back strongly with three tries.

Winger Ollie Hughes, full back Harry Fuller and veteran skipper Marc Jones crossed the line, and all three scores were converted by Setaro.

Wanderers' Tobi Lloyd went over for a try, however, and Lewis Jones converted to make the interval score 21-17 in favour of the home team.

After the interval, Lloyd put the visitors back in front with an unconverted try and Jones added a penalty, before No 8 James Thomas scored in the corner for Whitland.

Rhydian Morgan's dropped goal put Whitland 28-26 up- only for Setaro to step up and coolly score the winning points right at the death,

Results: 23 April: Aberystwyth 41 Crymych 7; Llangennech 29 Penclawdd 7; Pembroke 24 Newcastle Emlyn 64; Whitland 29 Llanelli Wanderers 8; Yr Hendy 24 Gorseinon 10.

Fixtures: 30 April: Felinfoel v Aberystwyth; Newcastle Emlyn v Penclawdd; Yr Hendy v Llangennech. May 7: Newcastle Emlyn v Whitland; Penclawdd v Gowerton.