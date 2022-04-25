There were some high scores as the Pembroke County Cricket League division one returned in glorious conditions.
The highest scorers were Cresselly, who gained maximum points after scoring 337-3 at the weekend, with both Nicky Cope (135no) and Simon Cole (128), smashing centuries.
Visitors Llangwm were all out for 121, as Cresselly’s Tom Murphy scored 4-28 and Dan James got 3-29.
Haverfordwest also scored highly and gained maximum points, as Dai Davies’ (106) century and Chris Phillips’ (51) half century helped towards a score of 284-6, despite best efforts from Saundersfoot’s Jon Mansbridge (3-40).
Lawrenny were the only team to end matchday one with maximum 20 points, after a 50-run victory at St Ishmaels, with Kyle Marsh scoring 71 runs and Finlay Lewis getting 60no.
Lewis also got 4-19 when fielding, as teammate Jamie Lewis got 4-41, despite Brennan Devonald scoring 61 runs for St Ishmaels, towards their score of 151ao.
Meanwhile, champions Neyland started their title defence with a home victory over Narberth. Narberth got to 110ao, with help from Kyle Quartermaine’s 39 runs.
However, Neyland’s Ross Hardy’s 44no helped the champions get to 111-5 for a five-wicket victory.
The last game saw Pembroke Dock victorious in a tight and high-scoring match at home to Carew.
Carew batted first, with great scores from Lewis Hicks (91), Rhys Davies (67) and Luke Hicks (56) helping towards their score of 272-7.
However, the home side had other great scores from Scott Griffiths (95) and Jake Davies (45), as they ended the game on 273-6, for a four-wicket win to kickstart the season.
