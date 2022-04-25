A man was arrested and subsequently charged for several motoring offences, while driving through Haverfordwest over the weekend.
His vehicle was stop checked in the county town on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23, when Dyfed-Powys Police officers arrested him for driving whilst uninsured and driving whilst disqualified.
He was then taken to custody, where he was subsequently charged with both offences.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: “He has since been charged and bailed to attend court next month.”
