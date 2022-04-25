Saxophonist and composer Trish Clowes and her acclaimed band My Iris are coming to north Pembrokeshire this Thursday, April 28 as part of their View with a Room album tour.
Called ‘one of the most agile and original jugglers of improv and adventurous composition to have appeared in the UK in recent times’ by The Guardian Trish Clowes is lauded for her imaginative approach to improvisation and composition.
Together with bandmates Ross Stanley (piano/Hammond organ), Chris Montague (guitar) and James Maddren (drums), Clowes and My Iris is described as an ‘intense and thrilling quartet featuring some of the finest musicians on the contemporary UK jazz scene’.
A View with a Room is the fourth release by Clowes, providing her and her bandmates with a unique platform for individual expression ‘delivering driving grooves and lingering melodic lines, seamlessly morphing between earthy restlessness and futuristic dreamscapes’.
All but one of the eight original compositions came together for various livestream events during the pandemic, with Clowes writing a new tune for each precious playing opportunity.
“Many of the tracks make direct reference to issues created and exacerbated by the global pandemic, commenting on personal loss and creativity as solace, the climate crisis, and the ever-growing migrant crisis,” explains Clowes.
“The title track, for example, suggests a surreal, and yet strangely relatable concept, forced upon much of the world during these deeply isolating times.”
Three of the tracks on A View with a Room celebrate women who have been an inspiration to Clowes. Amber is for Amber Bauer, CEO of Donate4Refugees, reflecting her energy and dynamism. Ayana is dedicated to Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, an inspiring writer, marine biologist and policy expert, who speaks clearly and positively on the issues of climate change. The Ness was written in response to images and sounds captured by filmmaker / collaborator Rose Hendry along the East Neuk of Fife coastline in Scotland.
Trish Clowes and My Iris are playing at Rhosygilwen at 8pm on Tuesday, April 28.
For more information and tickets see aberjazz.com.
