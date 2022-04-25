Milford Haven Carnival will be going ‘To The Sea’ this summer, as preparations begin for the nautical-themed event.
The carnival, organised by Milford Haven Round Table, will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 and will start at Waterloo Square in Hakin and end at Milford Waterfront.
There will also be a competition at the carnival for the best sea-themed ‘float.’
People are able to enter whichever vehicle they wish for their float, whether it be a car, a lorry – they could even be a walking entry.
The competition sees a prize of £1,000 for the best float.
A spokesperson from Milford Haven Round Table said: “The theme 'To The Sea' is a suggestion for floats to celebrate our cultural heritage of the town and it is not compulsory for all floats to be nautical based.”
To enter the float competition, get in contact with the round table via social media.
