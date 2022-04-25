TWO people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have had their first crown court hearing.
Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.
The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.
Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.
Officers were called out on Friday July 17 and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.
At Swansea Crown Court on Monday April 25, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.
James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.
James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday April 22 after being re-arrested and charged the day before.
They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.
Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.
Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.
A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
