A Pembrokeshire tourist attraction with a chequered history features in a television programme tonight, Monday April 25.
St Catherine's Island, off Tenby, is topped by a 150-year-old Napoleponic fortress which was originally built as part of a network of British coastal defences.
In its lifetime, it has been a stately home - decked out with fine furniture and hunting trophies - and a zoo, before standing empty and derelict for a number of years.
Weather and tides permitting, the island and fort are now welcoming visitors who can learn more of the fort's history, explore the building's rooms and get a unique view of Tenby and the neighbouring coastline.
It is next open to the public this Wednesday, April 27, at10am.
The island will be amongst structures spotlighed in Abandoned Engineering on the Yesterday channel at 8pm.
The 60-minute episode, entitled Ruins of Empire, is Episode 6 in Season 9 of the long-running programme.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here