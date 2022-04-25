A NUMBER of festivals will be taking place at Milford Waterfront this summer.

Festival of Fire kicks things off on the May bank holiday weekend.

Between 11.30am and 10.30pm Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1, a collaboration between Milford Waterfront, Tŷ Milford Waterfront and Street Food Warehouse will bring a free event, with the evening entertainment of the ‘Fire Spectacular’ between 6.30pm-10.30pm which will cost £5 for adults and £3 for children. There will be food and drinks on offer and live fire performances.

You must book for both the day and evening entry.

The Big Beer Festival will return on Saturday, May 14.

Brought to the town by Milford Haven Round Table, visitors will be able to enjoy a wide range of beers and ciders as well as a prosecco and Pimms bar and street food at the Waterfront between midday and 11pm.

There will be live music from Sorted Ska Band. The festival will raise money for charitable causes and community events.

MORE NEWS:

The annual Milford Haven Street Food Festival will return on August 5-7. Street Food Warehouse will be bringing the festival back for the first time since 2019.

A number of traders will be present, offering authentic street food.

Natalie Hunt, Activity and Events Co-Ordinator for the Port of Milford Haven commented: “I cannot express how happy we are to have a busy line up of events at Milford Waterfront this summer, after a challenging two years.

"We were able to do a couple of our annual events last year, and I am so excited to be offering a whole summer full of them this year.”

More information can be found on the What’s On page on the Milford Waterfront website.