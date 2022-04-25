Police officers attended a car crash at the weekend, where a driver collided with a McDonald’s sign in Pembrokeshire.
The single-vehicle road traffic crash, which occurred at approximately 7.20am on the morning of Saturday, April 23, saw a vehicle crash into ‘a road sign in McDonald’s on London Road, Pembroke Dock.’
A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at approximately 7:20am.
“A vehicle was reported to have collided with a road sign in McDonald’s on London Road, Pembroke Dock.
“Officers attended but there were no injuries and the driver exchanged details with the business. No further police action required.”
