Are you mad about tractors? Then TV fame could be just around the corner.
'The Fast and the Farmer-ish' is roaring back for another series on BBC Three – the Beeb’s channel for 18 to 34-year-olds – and the show wants teams of three to take part.
Hosted by Tom Pemberton, tractor drivers and their machines are pushed to the limit in spectacular challenges designed to test skill, nerve, creativity and teamwork.
In teams of three, young farmers and their tractors go head-to-head in a series of regional heats hoping to win through and represent their nation in the semi-finals.
But only the very best will make it into the grand final and the thrill of being within a gear change of becoming
If you’re 18 or over and mad about your tractor, from the UK, and think you have what it takes to beat the competition, then apply now.
The show is produced for the BBC by Alleycats TV.
Applications close on May 27.
Series one is currently available on BBC iPlayer
To take part go to: https://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/take-part/the-fast-and-the-farmerish
All applicants should register interest through tractors@alleycats.tv
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here