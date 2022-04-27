A CHARITY tractor run through the Pembrokeshire countryside in memory of a three-year-old boy who died in an accident on his family’s farm has raised over £30,000.

Two of the charities which have provided support to the family since his death are set to receive some of the money.

Ianto Jenkins loved tractors and the colour yellow and the two converged for the 18-mile run which brought together around 300 tractors, lorries, motorcycles and cars adorned with yellow bows, ribbons and flowers.

Ianto would have loved it

Ianto’s father, Guto, who organised the event with the help of his family and friends, said his son would have been “so proud’’ of the scale of the event.

“He would have loved it,’’ said Mr Jenkins.

The run set off from Crymych martground and ended at Mr Jenkins’ farm at Rhosfach, Efailwen, with a concert and an auction of promises.

“The support was awesome,’’ said Mr Jenkins. “We have raised around £30,500 and the money is still coming in.’’

He said counselling from the bereavement charity, 2 Wish Upon a Star, had helped him since his son’s death in August 2021 and that organisation, together with the DPJ Foundation, which had supported other family members, would receive some of those funds.

Among the other recipients are Cylch Meithrin Crymych, the nursery that Ianto attended, Nebo Chapel Cemetery, where he was laid to rest, Crymych Fire Station and Crymych First Responders.

Meanwhile, in another part of Wales, the first national Vintage Tractor Road Run since 2019 brought together more than 400 tractors on Easter Sunday.

The convoy of vintage and new tractors, including the oldest, a 1941 Farmall, set off from Llanilid Farm, Pencoed, the home of beef and sheep farmer, Wayne Griffiths, one of the event organisers.

Mr Griffiths drove a David Brown 880, a tractor his father had bought new 55 years ago but was now “semi-retired’’.

The run, hosted by the Glamorgan branch of the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club,

followed a route through the villages of Glamorgan before finishing at Sealands Farm, Wick, hosted by arable farmer Richard Anthony.

He had five tractors entered in the run including the biggest, a quadtrac.

Mr Anthony says it was the first major agricultural event in the area since before the pandemic and the desire of the farming community to get together was reflected in the big turnout, not only of tractors but of supporters.

“We had around 800 people at the event and in every village that we passed through there were people out waving and clapping.

“As a farmer that means a huge amount, to see the community showing solidarity with farmers and making us feel very much a part of that.’’

The run has raised around £20,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance and Marie Curie.