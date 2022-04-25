The jury has been sworn in for the trial of a Pembrokeshire man accused of murder.
Nathanial Nuttal, aged 32, of Tenby Court, Monkton, has previously denied the murder of Lee Thomas on November 10, 2021.
Mr Thomas, aged 41, was rushed to hospital after being found with serious injuries by police at a house in Monkton on October 13, 2021.
A jury of seven men and five women was sworn in this afternoon.
They were told that the trial is likely to take around a week, with the prosecution case expected to conclude on Wednesday.
The jury was sworn in and then dismissed for today.
His Honour Judge PH Thomas QC told the jury: “[There is] some work the barristers on the case will do so that you can start tomorrow morning.”
He told them that the issues in the case were going to be ‘relatively narrow’ and that he would address that further when the jury reconvened tomorrow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article