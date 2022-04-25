FUEL sales took a hit last month amid record prices for petrol.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed a decrease in fuel sales volumes of 3.8 per cent as soaring petrol and diesel costs put motorists off making unnecessary journeys.
Spending data also shows retail sales fell as the cost-of-living crisis started to bite.
And many employees are trying to persuade their managers to allow them to work from home more because of rising fuel prices, new research suggests.
A survey of almost 3,000 workers found that nine in 10 are pushing for more remote working amid the cost-of-living crisis.
Recruiter Randstad said its findings follow huge increases in the cost of petrol and diesel in recent months.
Chief executive Victoria Short said the chancellor’s recent announcement of a cut to fuel duty has failed to bring costs down.
“Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency recommended its members introduce emergency measures to restrain demand, including working from home. Well, workers here are ahead of the game."
Here are the five most expensive places to buy unleaded fuel (per litre) in Pembrokeshire, according to the latest stats from PetrolPrices:
- Eastgate Garage – 165.9p
- Dinas Cross Service Station – 164.9p
- Pentlepoir Services – 164.9p
- BP Haverfordwest – 164.9p
- Tesco Milford Haven – 164.8p
Here are the most expensive places to buy diesel fuel (per litre) in Pembrokeshire, according to the latest stats from PetrolPrices:
- Texaco A477 – 175.9p
- Tesco Milford Haven – 175.9p
- Texaco Fishguard Road – 175.9p
- Fiveways Garage – 174.9p
- Lamphey Service Station – 174.9p
- Letterston Filling Station – 174.9p
- Pelcomb Service Station – 174.9p
- Tesco Haverfordwest – 174.9p
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here