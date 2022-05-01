Google Street View’s first images of Pembrokeshire show how the county has changed drastically over the years.

Even Tenby, where listed and historical buildings fill the town, there has been a great deal of change since the 2000s.

Whether it be a hotel being built, a new car park or a shop changing hands, significant changes can be seen across the town over the last 10 to 15 years.

BEFORE: The former Tenby Ford garage, which served the town proudly for many years

 

AFTER: The large site is still vehicle-focused, as the Five Arches Car Park

BEFORE: The Royal Playhouse Cinema, with the demolition site of the fire-ravaged Royal Gatehouse Hotel behind

AFTER: The cinema has been transformer into Poundland, and the Royal Gatehouse Hotel has been replicated as luxury apartments. The Premier Inn stands in between

BEFORE: The Kazbah clothing shop and NatWest stand on Tudor Square

AFTER: Both of these properties are now occupied by clothing brands (Joules and Seasalt)

 

 

 