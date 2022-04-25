A giant puppet of St David will lead a procession welcoming artists making a creative pilgrimage on foot from Ferns County Wexford to Britain’s smallest city next month.

The Creative Camino artists and the giant St David will be part of a Pilgrims’ Welcome on Sunday, May 8 at 3pm in St Davids.

Everybody is welcome to join the procession, which will also include Span Arts choirs singing music with an international flavour. It will leave Cross Square Gardens, St Davids at 3pm for a procession into the grounds of St David’s Cathedral.

The Creative Camino performing artists; Ailsa Richardson, Suzi McGregor, Bonnie Boux and Kate Powell are trialling the new 130km trans-national pilgrimage route from Ferns to St Davids which is being developed by the British Pilgrimage Trust.

The artists will respond creatively to the stories, landscapes and people they encounter in short performances in the grounds of St David’s Cathedral.

The artist-pilgrims will set off on their journey on Sunday, May 1, with a spectacular community festival in Ferns.

They reach their destination on Sunday, May 8, where they will be given a glorious Pembrokeshire welcome.

The Ancient Connections project is a cross-border working collaboratively on an exciting arts, heritage and sustainable tourism project funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme.

"This project is set to revive and celebrate the ancient links between Ireland and Wales," said Rowan Matthiessen, Ancient Connections project manager.

"We are very excited to be working with artists alongside communities in Ireland and Wales to rediscover our shared heritage and find connections in our modern lives".

Ancient Connections has also commissioned Cardigan’s Small World Theatre and Lantern in Ireland to bring the celebrations to local communities in four exciting events over two years.

"We've already discovered so much in common, and we can't wait to introduce our beautiful new giant St David puppet to an audience in his hometown St Davids," said Ann Shrosbree, director of Small World Theatre.

Please join the artists and the giant at Further details smallworld.org.uk, ancientconnections.org You can follow the artists’ journey on social media 1st-8th May 2022 as the Creative Camino unfolds.