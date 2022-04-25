Residents in one Pembrokeshire constituency will be choosing two candidates instead of just one when the county goes to the polls next week.

Changes made to the number – and size – of wards come into force this election following acceptance by Welsh Government of recommendations by the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission to improve electoral parity.

Pembrokeshire has seen its wards reduced by one but the number of councillors remains at 60 with the introduction of a two member ward in Pembroke Monkton and St Mary South.

Here there are two seats to be had with political parties putting forward two members for election.

Changes to the boundaries in Milford East, St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty, Saundersfoot, Scleddau, Pembroke and Pembroke Dock will see a more even ratio of electors to each councillor.

Other changes include combining Cwm Gwaun, Puncheston and Scleddau to form Bro Gwaun and combining Dinas Cross and Newport with other alterations in Crymych, Mynachlogddu, Maenclochog, Boncath, Llanrhain, Mathry and Eglwyswrw.

The community boundaries in Rudbaxton and Wiston will be altered, similarly in Spittal, Camrose, The Havens, Johnston, St Ishmaels, Hakin, Hubberston, Manorbier, Penally, Amroth, Carew, and East Williamston.

In some of the county’s town areas including Milford Haven and Haverfordwest will be realigned while 29 wards see no change, resulting in a recommended county average of 1,574 electors per members.

Previously there were 26 electoral wards with between 10 and 25 per cent above or below the proposed county average of electors per councillor and 33 that had a level of representation less than 10 per cent above or below the average

The retained wards include: Burton, Fishguard, Goodwick, Hundleton, Lampeter Velfrey, Letterston, Martletwy, Narberth, Solva, St. Davids, Tenby north and south.

The county saw the second highest number of unopposed seats in Wales with 19 councillors returned without facing a vote.

The recommendations not accepted by Welsh Government related to the Welsh names of a number of wards.