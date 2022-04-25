Makeup fans might want to quickly head over to Revolution Beauty’s website since the brand is selling a popular foundation dupe that doesn't break the bank.

The IRL Filter Longwear Foundation being sold online is a dupe for NARS’ Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, only it costs much less to grab a Revolution bottle.

For just £9.99, fans of the beauty brand can add it to their basket and save themselves £27.51 since the popular and often sold-out NARS foundation costs £37.50.

Revolution’s IRL Filter Longwear Foundation is a medium to full buildable foundation with a soft focus breathable matte formula and it’s available in 30 shades.

Before and after pictures using IRL Filter Longwear Foundation (Revolution Beauty)

It’s enriched with niacinamide and it’s oil-free, shine free, crease-proof and smudge-proof.

And with a 16-hour wear time, we can see why it’s become a popular makeup item on TikTok.

Some of the IRL Filter Longwear Foundation shades available (Revolution Beauty)

One user of the social media platform was impressed, saying: "I am obsessed! It’s like I have a filter on my face. It’s my skin but better!’’

Another said: "I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and I will say that it’s amazing. If you can’t afford the Nars foundation, get this one. It is just beautiful.’’

A third said: "This foundation is amazing for full coverage and longwear and is great on oily skin as it’s oil free. Definitely recommend. 10/10.’’

More of the IRL Filter Longwear Foundation shades available (Revolution Beauty)

If you’re hoping to try the foundation for yourself, it might be best to add one to your online shopping basket sooner rather than later.

You can grab yourself a bargain with this dupe foundation via the Revolution website here.