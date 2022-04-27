A £400 donation by Tenby Freemasons has given a kitchen boost to one of Pembrokeshire's holiday homes for disabled children and their families.

The Harriet Davis Trust was set up in memory of Harriet, who suffered from a rare degenerative metabolic disease.

Although she was unable to speak and had lost most of her motor abilities, seaside holidays - in the company of family and friends - were a great joy to her.

When Harriet died at the age of 11 in 1992, her parents, John and Kit, set up the Harriet Davis Trust as a tribute to her shining and indomitable spirit.

The Trust is a charity that enables disabled children, their families, and carers to enjoy a seaside holiday and now has four self-catering holiday houses in Tenby and the surrounding area which are suitably constructed and equipped for disabled children.

Amongst them is the Wheelabout at Penally, where the oven had recently broken down.

When Freemason Bob O'Hagan heard about this, he suggested to the committee of Tenby Lodge that it was something they could help with, and it was quickly agreed to provide the funds for a new oven.

One of the houses is Giltar View in Tenby's South Cliff Street

Facilities at the Harriet Davis houses include lifts, hoist systems, profile beds and special bathrooms with wet room areas and Kingcraft baths.

The wheelchair accessible holiday houses are each unique for their sea views or locations and are available all year round for families with disabled children up to the age of 21. All four houses cater for adults with disabilities and mobility needs as well as care home residents outside of school holiday time.

The trust's first property is Harriet's House, overlooking Tenby harbour

Each house has a family helper to help with arrival details and local information.

As a non-profit organisation, charges are made for the use of the Trust’s properties but these are at economic rather than commercial rates.

To find out more, visit harriet-davis-trust.org.uk

Freemasonry is the largest fraternal organisation in the world and traces its origins to the stonemason’s guilds of the Middle Ages.

Apart from the social and charitable aspects of membership, its meetings and ceremonies build character and confidence.

Its principles are integrity, friendship, respect and charity.

Tenby Freemasons Lodge meets monthly in Tenby.

For more information about Tenby Freemasons, contact the Lodge secretary at tenbylodge1177@gmail.com or 07778 153623

