A Tesla driver has been fined more than £1,500 for speeding through the 20mph zone in St Dogmaels
William James Carroll, 45, of Daphne Road, Bryncoch, Neath, admitted the charge at Llanelli Magistrates Court on April 22.
He was caught on November 14 driving his Tesla Model 3 at 38mph on B4546 St Dogmaels Road.
He was given a £1,538 fine and four points on his licence. He also had to pay a £153 surcharge and £90 costs.
