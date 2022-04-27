IT’S happening! Haverfordwest Town Council have decided to put on Jubliee celebrations.

Until recently the council had released no definitive confirmation the town would be doing anything to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

But at a full meeting, held on April 20, the council announced they have secured £9,900 of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund.

It means Haverfordwest will be putting on an event to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II.

The town council plan to hold the event on Friday, June 3, along Quay Street.

They have applied for Quay Street to be closed from 6pm, Thursday, June 2, to 6pm Friday, June 3.

The council intend to put up a stage where live music will be performed as well as supplying food for the event free of charge.

The council said it was important to celebrate the event, especially as it coincides with the end of the pandemic.

“We’re doing it to mark the historic event for the town,” said a spokesperson, “and to bring the community together after the pandemic.

“We look forward to everyone coming along to the celebrations.”

The Jubilee is very relevant to Haverfordwest, the town having been designated a 'county corporate' by Royal Charter in 1485.

Alliance Online recently offered tips on how to host the ‘perfect street party’.

They gave five tips which included making sure to decide who is attending, applying for a road closure, decorating the streets, choosing the right food, and planning some games such as tug of war, or skittles.

Alliance also suggested kids might enjoy drawing on the tarmac with chalk, or holding a cake or cookie baking competition.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Having a street party is a great way to celebrate an occasion like the Platinum Jubilee with your neighbours, and you should enjoy it to the fullest.

“With a bit of prior planning, your street party can go off without a hitch and you can enjoy the Platinum Jubilee with excellent food, company, and entertainment in your neighbourhood.”

If you want to get involved in the preparations the town council can be contacted at their website, here.

Or go to the Haverfordwest Town Council Facebook page.