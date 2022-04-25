DYFED-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in College Row, Cardigan, near Greenfields Square car park.
Officers say a blue Isuzu collided with a 91-year-old woman at approximately 12.10pm on Thursday, April 14, leading to suspected serious injuries.
"The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released," said a police spokesperson.
"Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help officers with their investigation, are asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police."
The police can be contacted online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20220414-114.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here