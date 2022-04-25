BARLEY Saturday – the biggest day in Cardigan’s calendar – returns with a bang this weekend!

The ‘unique’ parade of horses and vintage cars and tractors through the town's packed streets makes an eagerly-anticipated comeback following a three-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic.

And Tudor Harries, show secretary since 2009, has no doubt that the historic event will provide a timely tonic for both traders and residents alike.

“It’s the biggest day in the town’s calendar and every businessperson I have spoken to is delighted that we are back,” he told the Tivy-Side.

“If the weather remains how it has been the streets of Cardigan are going to be chockablock come Saturday afternoon.”

Barley Saturday, first held in 1871 on the present-day site of Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi, went from strength to strength after being revived by a group of local farmers in 1961.

“Since 2016 judging has taken place on the school field so, in a sense, the show really has come home,” said Mr Harries.

“When I remember my own days as an exhibitor I recall coming through the town flanked by a sea of faces – it was like the parting of the Red Sea!”

By 1.30pm judges will have chosen the show’s supreme champion, prior to the traditional parade at 2pm.

“We do not allow outside traders to be part of Barley Saturday,” added Mr Harries, “this event is for the benefit of the town itself.

“All money collected on the streets will go to charities.

“Barley Saturday is unique – a means of bridging the gap between town and countryside.”

The new parade marshall will be Geraint ‘Awen Teifi’.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, the following roads will be closed between 1.30pm and 4pm: North Road, Feidrfair, Priory Street, Morgan Street, the Strand, Bridge Street, High Street, Pendre, Quay Street, College Row, Bath House Road, William Street, Pwllhai, Chancery Lane, St Mary Street, sections of Napier Street and Feidrhenffordd and Castle Street (between its junctions with B4546 St Dogmaels Road and Bridge Street).