Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man last seen on the coast path at Manorbier.
Anthony, age 45, was last seen at Manorbier beach, walking towards Lydstep along the coast path at around 6pm yesterday, Monday, April 25.
Anthony is described as white, around 6ft 3 with short light brown hair. He was wearing dark top and trousers.
“We are very concerned for his safety,” said a police spokesperson. “We are urging anyone who might have seen him to contact us.”
You can contact police using https://orlo.uk/kZM5a, emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or ringing 101.
If you're asked for a reference, it's DP-20220425-346 You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit https://orlo.uk/sqjNI If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
