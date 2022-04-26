THREE members of a family accused of producing and supplying cannabis on an ‘industrial scale’ at a farm near Whitland have dramatically changed their pleas to guilty.

Husband and wife Edward and Linda McCann and their adult children Daniel and Sarah were alleged to have produced cannabis, and turned it into cannabis oil and edibles such as cannabis-infused chocolate to sell.

On the second-day of their trial at Swansea Crown Court, Edward, Linda and their son Daniel, who had moved to the area from Hampshire, all changed their not guilty pleas to guilty concerning the 'multi-million pound' cannabis production and supply business.

Prosecution offered no evidence against the McCanns' daughter Samantha, and she was found not guilty.

Two local men, Jack Whittock and Justin Liles, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis and to acquiring criminal property, namely cash.

Officers recovered almost £2 million worth of cannabis and cannabis-products

Investigating officer DI Rhys Jones said the three McCann’s 'did the right thing' to change their pleas to guilty.

“We’re pleased the defendants have all changed their pleas to guilty midway through their trial for conspiracy to sell cannabis in Carmarthenshire,” said DI Rhys Jones.

“These individuals produced and supplied large amounts of cannabis in our force area over a number of years.

“As this convection shows, we will work tirelessly to make the Dyfed-Powys Police area a hostile place for anyone looking to sell drugs.”

It was estimated there was 80kg of ‘cannabis product’ worth up to £1.5million

The change of pleas comes as extraordinary photos were released by police showing how the family put together a drug operation described as being done on an ‘industrial scale’.

Photos show cannabis plants hanging off clothes horses and rows of cannabis plants in large containers being fed with pipes going straight into the grow pots.

Opening the case for the prosecution, barrister Ian Wright had told the court that on October 23, 2020, police executed a search warrant at an isolated property in the village of Cwmbach, near Whitland.

The court heard that each room of a large barn had ventilation fans and growing lights, tools for harvesting cannabis and a machine for sealing tins to produce tinned cannabis.

It was estimated there was 80kg of ‘cannabis product’ worth up to £1.5million, in addition to plants which had a potential value of over £460,000.

A search of the house next to the barn uncovered £10,000 cash divided into individual £1,000 bundles in the front bedroom.

The family relocated from Hampshire to the remote barn and house where the power supply was said to have been bypassed

Edward McCann, aged 61, of Cwmbach; Linda McCann, aged 59, of Cwmbach; Daniel Edward McCann, aged 36, of Waterlooville, Hampshire; Justin James David Liles, aged 31, of St Clears; and Jack Whittock, aged 28, of Llanteg, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce and supply cannabis between 2015 and 2020, and to acquiring criminal property namely cash when they were rearraigned before the jury.

In addition Edward and Daniel McCann pleaded guilty to a separate conspiracy involving the production and supply cannabis in Hampshire between 2013 and 2015.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned to a date to be fixed, and the court heard a Proceeds of Crime Act investigation is now underway.