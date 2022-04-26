ANOTHER Greggs is opening in the county.

The popular bakery chain has confirmed they will open their latest outlet on THURSDAY on the site of a filling station near Haverfordwest.

Greggs is opening on the forecourt of the Texaco garage on A40 heading to Fishguard out of Haverfordwest.

Western Telegraph: Greggs is working in partnership with Motor Fuel GroupGreggs is working in partnership with Motor Fuel Group

A Greggs spokesperson said they were delighted that outlet was about to get up and running.

“We can confirm we’re opening a new franchise shop in Haverfordwest on Thursday April 28, operated by our partner Motor Fuel Group.

"We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers to come try our range of tasty bakes, hot drinks and sweet treats.” 

Western Telegraph: The new outlet opens on April 28The new outlet opens on April 28

Motor Fuel Group own a number of petrol stations in Pembrokeshire including on the High Street in Fishguard and Fishguard Road, Haverfordwest.

Western Telegraph: Texaco off the A40 to Fishguard has been closed for almost a monthTexaco off the A40 to Fishguard has been closed for almost a month

A planning application to build a new Greggs in Milford Haven was recently withdrawn.