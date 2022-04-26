Milford Haven was again the main focus of a new episode of Rookie Cops, BBC’s documentary looking at new officers in the Dyfed-Powys Police force, which aired last night (Monday, April 25).

Much of the show looked at officers Sam and Gethin, both based at Milford Haven Police Station.

In the show, Gethin attended the docks of the town, where police had received reports of children climbing on scaffolding.

Meanwhile, Sam was on a wild goose chase around the town, trying to trace down an abandoned 999 call.

It was all giggles in the end however, as it turned out a couple had accidentally pocket-dialled 999 during “a romantic act.”

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “All worked out well with this abandoned 999 call – even if it was a very embarrassing pocket dial!

“Pocket dials happen, but if you call 999 by mistake please get back in touch with us to let us know. It means we can concentrate our time on emergency calls.”

Gethin at the scene where children had been climbing on scaffolding. Picture: BBC

The spokesperson continued: “We have many powers of entry into buildings, but the one Sam used (during the chase) is one of the first our students learn – Section 17 Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984. It’s our power of entry to save lives.”

Other sections of the episode focused on Emma at the scene of a stabbing in Ammanford, while Caity got used to her new patch in Aberystwyth.

The next episode airs on Monday, May 2, with last night’s episode available to see on BBC iPlayer.

Sam laughing after finally tracing the abandoned 999 call. Picture: BBC