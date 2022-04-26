The trial date has been set for a Pembroke Dock woman who denies causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Macauly Boswell-Morgan appeared at Swansea Crown Court this morning, Tuesday, April 26, where she pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The court heard that the 24-year-old’s BMW had been involved in a crash on the Fort Road, Pembroke Dock on the evening of June 23, 2021.
The crash left Camran Thomas Quinn with what were described as ‘serious injuries’.
His honour judge Geraint Walters heard that multiple witnesses would be called for the trial.
He said that the trial would be expected to last for four days and set the trial date for Monday, August 15.
Boswell-Morgan, of Nelson Street, Pembroke Dock, was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
