Two Pembrokeshire projects have both been awarded at this year’s prestigious Accolades awards, which recognise, celebrate and share social care, early years and childcare work in Wales.

A supported employment programme from Pembrokeshire County Council, along with a project supporting people living with dementia, have both been awarded.

The county council’s social care and housing department’s ‘Pembrokeshire Supported Employment Programme’ won the award for ‘Promoting equality, diversity and inclusion’ for encouraging people with a disability to work.

The programme provides supported employment in a range of situations, from cafés to business administration and grounds maintenance to social media, being fully supported in their job role.

Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services won the ‘Supporting people who live with dementia’ award for its ‘Dementia Supportive Communities’ project.

The project has created a network of dementia support groups to help people living with dementia achieve the best quality of life possible, feel part of their community and to continue to enjoy their hobbies and interests.

Seven winners were presented with their awards at this year’s Accolades ceremony held in Cardiff on Thursday, 21 April. The awards were hosted by broadcaster Garry Owen and Social Care Wales’ chief executive Sue Evans.

Mick Giannasi CBE, Chair of Social Care Wales, said: “The Accolades are our way of saying thank you to everyone working in social care and early years and childcare who has delivered great care to make things better for the people they support.

“The past two years have been incredibly difficult, but we should be proud of all our social care and early years and childcare workers who have offered their support, kept people safe and helped those they care for to live the lives that matter to them.

Sue Evans added: “Once again this year the standard of entries we received has been incredibly high. The judges had a difficult task in deciding the winners as there was very little to separate some of the finalists.

“Congratulations to all our deserving winners. We’re very fortunate to have so many committed and hard-working people supporting our communities.”