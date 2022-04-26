Merlin Entertainments has launched the ‘Year of EPIC’ sale to help families secure a year of fun activities with the Merlin Annual Pass.

Launching today and running until Sunday, May 22, the ‘Year of EPIC’ Sale sees yearly pass costs cut, allowing families across the UK the chance to get access to the biggest and best Merlin attractions nationwide from as little as £69.

The offer is valid on new Silver, Gold or Platinum Merlin Annual Passes purchased online during the four-week sale as well as passes purchased through third-party sellers. With this discount you can save up to £60 off a year of epic days out and unforgettable experiences.

Alton Towers (Merlin)

Holders of a Merlin Pass can visit the bonkers World of David Walliams, or the family favourite CBeebies Land at Alton Towers Resort, take on amazing roller coasters at Thorpe Park Resort, and come face to face with an abundance of marine wildlife including penguins, sea turtles, sharks, jellyfish and many more at SEA LIFE Aquariums across the UK.

You can also enjoy visits to Chessington World of Adventures or enjoy the new family-fun street carnival, Mardi Grrra, before entering the incredible LEGO® MYTHICA: World of Mythical Creatures.

But that’s not all, families with Merlin Annual Pass holders also have access to exclusive benefits, unlocking further savings with every visit to amazing Merlin attractions across the UK.

Benefits include up to 20% discount on food, drinks and retail, up to 20% off short breaks at themed Resort hotels with Merlin Holiday Club, as well as discounted entry for family and friends.

For those purchasing Gold or Platinum Membership receive extra perks including free car parking at Resort Theme Parks, less restricted access to the attractions during peak periods and money off a limited number Fastrack vouchers.

Jordan Middleton, Senior Marketing Manager for Merlin Annual Pass, said: “Following the popularity of our ‘Wizards Wanted’ Sale earlier this year, we wanted to give guests another opportunity to secure a Merlin Annual Pass at a great price and continue to make magical memories this year.

"With 2022 looking more positive for life returning to normal once again, the Merlin Annual Pass is the best way to spark those epic family adventures and make up for lost time while not breaking the bank.”

Merlin Annual Pass sale prices

Discovery Pass - £69

Silver Pass - £119

Gold Pass - £179

Platinum Pass - £239

Buy your Merlin Annual Pass on the website here.