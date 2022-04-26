PEMBROKESHIRE is the best place for stargazing in Wales, according to a new study.
Essential Living have revealed that Pembrokeshire Coast Park is the best place in Wales to stargaze.
To celebrate ‘International Dark Sky Week’ (April 22-30), Essential Living looked at the best spots across the UK for stargazing by comparing a number of factors and found that Pembrokeshire Coast Park came out top across Wales, but ninth in the whole of the UK.
The factors that were looked at to find the best places in the UK to see a shooting star or spot as many constellations as you can were:
- Vantage point: The highest hills and peaks
- Airbnb’s: The number of Airbnbs in the location to be able to provide a scenic ‘staycation’
- Accessibility: How easy it is to access each stargazing spot with public transport
- Google ratings: How well-rated the spot is for stargazing online
- Location tags: The spots with the most location geo-tags on Instagram
- Sunset: Which sunset has been tagged the most on Instagram
- Beautiful sky: Which of the spots has been tagged the most on Instagram for the night sky
- Clear sky: The Bortle Class score for the volume of light pollution
- Weather quality: The amount of rainfall in each area
- Stargazing spots: How many areas there are to be able to get a good view of the sky – like observatories, discovery sites and vantage points.
MORE NEWS:
- Holiday industry faces 'decimation' claims leading operator
- Nostalgia: Remembering Haverfordwest's popular Swan Inn
Pembrokeshire Coast Park was given a high rating for its low score on the Bortle Class light pollution, meaning the sky is brighter as it is less affected by light pollution, which allows for celestial bodies to be seen easier.
It also scored well for accessibility, with the closest train station being 5.8 miles from the park.
The top 10 UK locations for stargazing according to Essential Living:
1: Dartmoor National Park
2: Lake District National Park
3: Moray
4: Shropshire Hills
5: Northumberland Park
6: Peak District National Park
7: Exmoor National Park
8: New Forest National Park
9: Pembrokeshire Coast Park
10: Gower
You can find the full study at: https://www.essentialliving.co.uk/blog/the-uks-best-stargazing-trips/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here