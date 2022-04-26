Disney fans hold on to your hats because from today you can now buy Disney inspired homeware.

That’s right, Disney has today introduced its brand new home and interiors brand, Disney Home.

Bringing the magic of Disney to everyday living, the range will feature expansive lines of homeware products for every home and will be going on sale from April.

It brings together items ranging from kids bedding to aspirational furniture, bespoke design pieces and one-off collaborations.

Disney launches 'Disney Home' (Disney)

The product collections consistently evolve to compliment every interior style and budget, but are united in their objective of bringing fun, joy and escapism into people’s homes.

A collection of functional key capsule pieces as well as decorative items to accessorise any space. All designs have been influenced by Disney stories, from Mickey and Minnie™ and Disney Classics, to Pixar, Star Wars™ and Marvel™, and will feature an iconic slate of characters, at the forefront of popular culture.

Liz Shortreed, Category Vice President, “Disney Home offers families, fans and interiors enthusiasts the chance to style a little magic into their homes. We know that Disney storytelling has ignited imaginations for nearly a century, and this new brand brings together home décor inspired by some of our beloved characters from across our brands - from Minnie Mouse’s polka dots to the bold lines of The Millennium Falcon. Disney Home products have been thoughtfully designed to put the fun into functionality!”

Disney launches Disney Home (Disney)

Disney Home is available now from Disney’s licensees across UK and Europe in a number of retailers.

To find out more and bask in that home décor inspo you can visit @DisneyHome on Instagram and Pinterest.

